New program launched to help young mothers in Hartford escape violence

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new effort is underway in the Capitol City to make the streets safer. On Wednesday, an organization called Roca launched a program aimed at curbing violence, incarceration, and racism by engaging young people, police, and local leaders.

Roca specifically serves young women in Hartford, including young mothers and victims of abuse and neglect. They plan to serve up to 300 women over the next four years.

“They’re as young as 14 and 15 years old,” Sunindya Bhalla, executive vice president of Roca said. A significant number are pregnant and parenting. They’re increasingly involved in dangerous behaviors like trafficking and prostitution. We can help them carve out a different course for themselves and their children.”

The program is helping young women right now in Massachusetts. In Connecticut, it was made possible by a nearly $10 million donation from the City of Hartford, Dalio Education, and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Learn more about Roca here.

