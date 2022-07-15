HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Mayor and Community Partners in Action (CPA) joined Sen. Chris Murphy’s advocates, and partners, to cut the ribbon of the new and improved Reentry Welcome Center for recently incarcerated individuals (RWC) in Hartford. The facility is now located at 716 Windsor Street.

CPA is a statewide organization that provides support services for people who have recently been incarcerated.

The City of Hartford and the CPA assisted over 1,000 individuals who returned from incarceration after they opened the RWC at City Hall in 2018, according to a release from the Hartford mayor.

The RWC provides a one-stop shop for case management support and a connection to comprehensive provided by center staff and community partners. Upon a person’s release from the Department of Corrections, they are welcomed by the RWC staff who will provide them with services based on their individualized plan to ensure a continuum of care.

“Our community is stronger and our neighborhoods are safer when those returning to our community from incarceration have the ability to get a new start and build better lives, and we’re so grateful to have partners like CPA who understand the importance of that work,” said Mayor Bronin.

The RWC has the support of over 40 community partners that help to offer individuals ongoing support services such as employment, housing support, healthcare, behavioral health and recovery assistance.