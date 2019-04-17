New school named for Sandy Hook victim breaks ground in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - A new school named in honor of a Sandy Hook shooting victim has broken ground in Bloomfield.

The parents and brother of Ana Grace Marquez-Greene were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony of the "Ana Grace Academy of the Arts."

The new school will be a kindergarten-to-eighth grade "Capitol Region Education Council" school.

It will combine the current elementary school in Avon named after Ana Grace and the greater Hartford Academy of the Arts Middle School.

The new school will focus on visual and performing arts and is expected to open in 2021.

