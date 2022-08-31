NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Students in New Britain head back to the classroom on Wednesday. When they do, many of them will be dressed in school uniforms.

This shift is actually a return to a policy used before the pandemic. The pandemic changed a lot of things, and one of them was the school dress policy for students. But for the 2022-’23 school year, the uniforms are back.

New Britain’s elementary and middle school kids will need to wear their uniforms while at school, with a few minor changes. The uniform is still pants and a polo shirt, and it used to be that each school had a different colored polo you had to have. Now, officials say each student can choose from several colors at any school.

This still does not sit well with some parents of special needs students, however. Those fabrics can irritate some kids on the autism spectrum.

There is also a matter of cost. The district said it is helping low-income families when it comes to buying the necessary uniforms.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Gasper put out a statement that reads, in part, “Our staff members, school administrators, and community partners have been busy making connections with families who may have financial difficulty in obtaining uniforms. At our annual Back to School Bash, over 500 backpacks and 500 school uniforms were provided free of charge.”

The high schools, on the other hand, are exempt from the uniform police. It will be returning to its pre-pandemic dress code, officials said.