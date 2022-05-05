HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Cherry Blossoms, Dandelions, and many others are in full bloom at the historic Bushnell Park. Also blooming: allergies.

Could seasonal allergies be worst in some cities and towns? A new study put two Connecticut cities near the top of the list.

Spring is in full bloom and for many it is beautiful, but those with allergies may have other thoughts.

Cali is a dog in a park, doing what dogs do.

“You know, she’s seven months old, she’s out exploring everything. Recently, she just started to have a little bit of an eye issue. She’s been scratching it a bit and our vet thinks it’s due to allergies,” said Kristin Karat.

Allergies are bothering both animals’ and peoples’ eyes across the state.

“We’re going to get her some eye drops and try to avoid the dandelions, and her smelling too many of the flowers. Stuff like that,” Karat said.

Connecticut cities are among the top ten worst places for season allergies, according to a new report.

Hartford fell in 7th place on a new list, New Haven is at number 9, and Bridgeport just missing the top 10 at number 11.

“Every year, we see patients with allergies in the spring and fall, and every patient comes in and says, ‘boy this is the worst allergy year that I’ve had so far.’ It just keeps coming and coming. Anecdotally, I do think things are getting worse,” said Dr. Peter Manes, Yale Medicine.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America authored the study and points to climate change, linking temperature increases to more pollen production. Dr. Manes says it’s wise to start treatment in March if your allergies typically get bad in April.

“Oral antihistamines, nasal steroid sprays, and one thing people often overlook are nasal saline irrigation where they’re actually clearing their nose out. Not only does that help clear any mucus from your nose, it also helps clear any allergens from your nose so they’re not sitting there continuing to cause problems,” Dr. Manes said.

Depending on what you’re allergic to, symptoms could be ongoing.