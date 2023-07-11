HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) swore in the newest class of Connecticut Superior Court judges and family support magistrates during a ceremony Tuesday morning.
Lamont nominated all the judges who the General Assembly then confirmed during the most recent legislative session.
The group includes 20 Superior Court judges and two family support magistrates:
Judges of the Superior Court
- The Honorable Mark Altermatt
- The Honorable Moira Buckley
- The Honorable Patrick Caruso
- The Honorable Vikki Cooper
- The Honorable Gregory Davis
- The Honorable Lynn Alvey Dawson
- The Honorable Karen DeMeola
- The Honorable Paul Doyle
- The Honorable Dan Fox
- The Honorable Matthew LaRock
- The Honorable Ann Lawlor
- The Honorable Walter Menjivar
- The Honorable Yamini Menon
- The Honorable Tom O’Neill
- The Honorable Richard Rubino
- The Honorable Tom Saadi
- The Honorable Sharon Skyers
- The Honorable Jennifer Tunnard
- The Honorable Emily Wagner
- The Honorable Jason Welch
Family Support Magistrates
- The Honorable Charlene Spencer
- The Honorable Jaquelyn Kercelius