HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) swore in the newest class of Connecticut Superior Court judges and family support magistrates during a ceremony Tuesday morning.

Lamont nominated all the judges who the General Assembly then confirmed during the most recent legislative session.

The group includes 20 Superior Court judges and two family support magistrates:

Judges of the Superior Court

The Honorable Mark Altermatt

The Honorable Moira Buckley

The Honorable Patrick Caruso

The Honorable Vikki Cooper

The Honorable Gregory Davis

The Honorable Lynn Alvey Dawson

The Honorable Karen DeMeola

The Honorable Paul Doyle

The Honorable Dan Fox

The Honorable Matthew LaRock

The Honorable Ann Lawlor

The Honorable Walter Menjivar

The Honorable Yamini Menon

The Honorable Tom O’Neill

The Honorable Richard Rubino

The Honorable Tom Saadi

The Honorable Sharon Skyers

The Honorable Jennifer Tunnard

The Honorable Emily Wagner

The Honorable Jason Welch

Family Support Magistrates