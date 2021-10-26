New technology center unveiled at Goodwin University will provide a unique educational opportunity for students

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A new state-of-the-art educational facility was unveiled in East Hartford on Tuesday.

The new Advanced Composite Technology Center at Goodwin University is providing a unique educational opportunity for students. The center is part of a public-private partnership between the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology, Pratt & Whitney, and Goodwin.

It will allow all three to collaborate to help students succeed.

“Young people have the opportunity to work for the very best right here and they stay right here. That’s important for the state,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

The project was mostly funded by the state’s manufacturing innovation fund. Manufacturing employs more than 160,000 people in the state.