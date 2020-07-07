New website highlights Black-owned businesses in Hartford area

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — ShopBlackCT.com — a new website — is highlighting Black-owned businesses in the Greater Hartford area.

It launched on July 1 but the hope is to soon make the website statewide.

The support for these businesses comes in wake of the pandemic and recent Black Lives Matter movement.

Sarah Thompson and Yvette Young, who contribute to the site, spoke with News 8 about the website’s creation and their hopes moving forward.

“I was just motivated to go beyond the hashtags and memes and do something tangible that could really address some of the racial injustices that are in our community,” Thompson said.

Watch their full interview above.