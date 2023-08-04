WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Producing NFL talent pays off for local high schools.

The New York Giants surprised Windsor High School with a $10,000 equipment grant.

Giants safety Jason Pinnock, who graduated from Windsor High School in 2017, presented the check to the team.

Courtesy of Windsor Public Schools

With upgraded equipment and resources, the team can enhance training sessions, provide better safety measures, and improve the overall football experience for the students,” Windsor Public Schools said in a statement. “This act of generosity from the Giants demonstrates how a successful athlete’s roots can inspire positive change and investment in the future generation of players.”

The players who visited training camp had the opportunity to interact with players and ask questions about their football experiences.