Newborn dies after fall in West Hartford home, Father charged with manslaughter

Hartford

by: Hannah St. Jean

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A father has been charged with manslaughter after child dies from an incident at home.

At approximately 11:21 p.m. Friday, the West Hartford Police Department received a call on reports of a medical emergency located in a home.

Upon arrival, an infant was discovered sustaining injuries from a fall. The child was in the care of a parent at the time.

The child was transported to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for further care. Due to the severity of the injuries, an investigation was opened.

While detectives were investigating the incident on Saturday, the hospital notified them the infant had succumbed to the injuries.

Detectives in the West Hartford Police Department then obtained an arrest warrant for the child’s father, 34-year-old Grant McAuslan. He was arrested and charged with both Manslaughter in the First Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He is currently being held at the West Hartford Police Department on a court set 1.25 million dollar surety bond.

