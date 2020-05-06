Newington butcher shops stocks shelves during pandemic

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — At Stew Leonard’s in Newington, the butcher shop shelves are packed.

That’s good news for customers like Rick Rubin, of Rocky Hill.

“I’m here for the meat,” said Rubin.

He had been worried after encountering beef limits at other stores. COVID-19 outbreaks at meat processors in other parts of the country have disrupted the supply chain.

“I picked up a couple of pounds of ground beef and they told me I could only have one,” said Rubin of his past experiences. So, he came to Stew’s, where he found everything he needed.

News 8 spoke with Stew Leonard Jr., who said, “At Stew Leonard’s there’s no shortage of beef. There’s going to be no shortage of beef. People do not have to panic.”

Leonard Jr. said things should get back to normal nationally in about a month. Stew’s buys from local, family-owned suppliers, not the big chains, that have been the most affected by the pandemic. Stew’s does have a limit on chicken to two packages per person per cut.

“You’re seeing certain hot spots within meat and poultry,” Leonard Jr. said about the high demand for chicken.

At Stop & Shop, meat products are limited to two per customer. In a statement, the supermarket chain said:

Even though we are not experiencing any significant issues in terms of supply, heightened attention around plant closures and the meat supply has led to increased demand. In order to ensure that meat is available to as many customers as possible, Stop & Shop has established a limit of two per customer on meat products.

If you’re getting takeout, you may find yourself asking some fast-food chains “where’s the beef?” Some Wendy’s locations are out of smaller cuts, including one in North Haven.

As for Rubin, he got what he was looking for at Stew’s: meat and peace of mind.

“Everything I needed,” he said.

“Don’t panic. We’ll have plenty of chicken breast for you,” and everything else, said Leonard Jr.