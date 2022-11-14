A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington drug dealer who was part of a bust where more than $1.1 million in cash was seized will spend a decade in federal prison, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Angel Luis Rodriguez was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine. He must also pay a $3,000 fine.

Authorities learned about Rodriguez’s role in a drug ring in 2018, when an undercover agent picked up more than $110,000 in drug deal profits from Rodriquez on two occasions, according to Avery. The next year, authorities watched Rodriguez and his “associate,” Ismael Roman, enter a third person’s apartment in Enfield. Avery has not named the third person, but referred to them as Rodriguez’s “associate.”

After the meeting, authorities searched Roman’s car and the unnamed person’s apartment, where investigators took more than $1.1 million in cash.

Avery said that Rodriguez and Roman had conspired to use tractor-trailer drivers to take drugs to Connecticut. The two men were arrested in 2020 after a driver picked up 14.5 kilograms of cocaine.

Roman, who was sentenced last month, will spend 41 months in prison.