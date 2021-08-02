Newington Extravaganza Fireworks ‘postponed indefinitely’ due to COVID concerns

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington Department of Parks and Recreation has indefinitely postponed their Extravaganza Fireworks display the town announced Monday.

The ‘Live. Be in it. Extravaganza Fireworks’ display was originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6.

The town says they postponed the event due to the recent rise in COVID-19 recorded cases.

They added, “The Newington Parks and Recreation Department will reschedule the fireworks display when it is safe to do so.”

Earlier Monday, the town’s police department also canceled their annual National Night Out event due to COVID concerns. That event was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3.