Newington Extravaganza on Saturday reduces hours due to extreme heat

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Due to the extreme heat across Connecticut this weekend, the Newington Parks and Recreation Department is taking precautions to ensure that residents and attendees of the 38th annual Life. Be in it. Extravaganza remain safe.

The event, taking place at Newington’s Mill Pond Park, which was originally slated to begin at 10 a.m. with carnival rides, family activities and various craft, civic and corporate vendors will now be delayed until 5 p.m.

Vendors will be able to begin set-up at 3 p.m. in the tennis court parking lot off of Browning Street and remain open until the end of the fireworks display.

Carnival rides will be accessible from 5 p.m. until 9:15 p.m.

Activities including he beer and wine garden, the band Mass-Conn Fusion, the food truck festival and the two-story high Tiki Water Slide will be accessible from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The largest Newington fireworks show ever will begin at 9:30 p.m. and will be choreographed to music.

Cost of admission for the carnival rides has been reduced from $30.00 for a wristband to $25.00.

For more information, please call the Newington Parks and Recreation 24-hour Life. Be in it. program information hotline at 860-665-8686.