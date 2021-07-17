Newington fireworks show postponed Saturday night due to inclement weather

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Newington fireworks show is postponed Saturday night due to predicted inclement weather.
The fireworks are postponed to Friday, August 6 with a rain date on Saturday, August 7.
However, the “Life. Be in it. Extravaganza” will start at 10 a.m. Saturday with arts and crafts fair, live entertainment, children’s carnival, clowns, stilt walkers, magicians, Tiki Falls Waterside, train rides, beer, wine garden, and a food truck festival.
In addition, the Veterans Memorial will be unveiled at 3 p.m. Saturday.