Newington fireworks show postponed Saturday night due to inclement weather

Another very mild and very muggy start to the day! Even though there have been some spotty showers overnight, we should be mainly dry this morning, through midday. I think the best chance of seeing showers and storms will be around or after 4 PM. There is a chance we could see some isolated strong/severe storms that may produce downpours and strong wind gusts. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will be in effect for most of the state from this afternoon through Sunday morning. Since the ground is so saturated and the rivers are swollen, we will watch for the potential of street and river flooding. A few thundershowers possible on Sunday, but a very low threat of any severe storms.

Today: Breaks of sunshine with a round of showers/storms most likely after 4 PM. A few isolated storms could be strong/severe with downpours and gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.