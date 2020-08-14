Newington giving residents free daffodils to plant for town beautification project

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Newington hopes to be blooming with daffodils this spring.

It’s in celebration of the town’s 150th anniversary.

Officials said 2,500 daffodil bulbs have been ordered and will be given to town residents for free.

The first 400 households that register online will receive five free daffodil bulbs.

Families are asked to plant them in their front lawn by the second week of October so the town will be transformed into a stunning yellow field by spring.

The bulbs will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those interested can register on the town’s website.