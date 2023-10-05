NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington High School students taught younger kids all about money through a new program called Teen Teach-in on Thursday.

The high schoolers visited second graders at Ruth L Chaffee Elementary School to talk to kids about handling and saving money.

Teen Teach-In is a nationwide campaign designed to promote the importance of financial literacy.

“Financial literacy is critical for our students because it gives them the skills that they need to be successful now and in the future. It’s not going to give them all the skills they need but it’s going to lay a foundation where they begin to learn about budgeting, financial institutions, buying goods and services and most importantly, thinking about their money and making financial decisions,” said Julia Dennis, a teacher at Ruth L Chaffee Elementary School.

Newington High School is on of more than 50 high schools participating in this campaign. Altogether, there are 30 states taking part.