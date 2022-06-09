WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington man is charged with negligent homicide after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Wethersfield in November.

Wethersfield police arrested Quintin Serafini, 31, on Thursday and charged him with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure of an operator of a motor vehicle to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian, operation of a motor vehicle in violation of license restrictions, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He is accused of striking and killing a pedestrian at Ridge Road and Nott Street on Nov. 9, 2021.

Serafini was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to appear at Superior Court in New Britain on July 21.