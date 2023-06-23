A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington man was found guilty of mansalughter and driviung umder the influence in a fatal 2017 crash in Farmington.

Edward Brozynski, 60, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to the Division of Justice, evidence introduced at the trial found that on Sept. 14, 2017, Brozynski was intoxicated while driving on Colt Highway, also known as Rt. 6, in Farmington.

Another car, occupied by four people traveling from Canada to attend a family member’s funeral, was heading toward a hotel when Brozynski crossed over the yellow lines at a high rate of speed and collided with their car.

During the crash, Rejean St. Pierre and Benoit Boislard, both 66-years-old from Quebec, were killed. Two other passengers in the car were injured.

“We would like to thank the jury for its careful consideration of all the evidence that was presented at trial,” State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott said. “Assistant State’s Attorney Magnani was steadfast in her resolve to bring this case to a close for the surviving victims who have waited for justice.”

Brozynski will be sentenced on Aug. 24.