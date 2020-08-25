Newington Parks and Rec hiring park staff, groundskeepers for seasonal help

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington Parks and Recreation Department is hiring seasonal help.

Newington’s Parks and Rec Dept. is hiring seasonal park staff for the fall and part-time groundskeepers/cemetery workers/gardeners to work August-November .

Park staffs’ tasks will include the use of hand tools, power equipment, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and mowers. Park staff will also be required to pick up litter at the parks and assist in athletic field maintenance.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old with a valid Connecticut driver’s license.

All applicants must fill out a Town of Newington employment application, which is available at www.newingtonct.gov or at the Newington Parks and Recreation office. For more information call the Newington Parks and Recreation Office at 860-665-8666.