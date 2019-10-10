Newington Parks and Recreation Dept. to make ‘Mobile Veterans Memorial’

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Newington Parks and Recreation Department has announced that it plans to create a “Mobile Veterans Memorial.”

The memorial will honor veterans, both living and deceased, and active military service members.

It will feature seven 4 feet by 8 feet monument looking signs that will showcase 64 names each.

Each name will be accompanied by the person’s rank and branch of service displayed.

Honored spots are available for purchase. They will be 3 inches by 14 inches and cost $30 each.

Mockup of the memorial

The proceeds from those sales will go to the fundraising groups that sell the name recognition spaces and the fundraising campaign “Life. Be in it. Extravaganza.”

“This is so exciting,” said Bill DeMaio, Superintendent of the Newington Parks and Recreation Department. “This project will give organizations the opportunity to fundraise on their own by having their members sell veteran name recognition spaces.”

Organizations such as VFW’s, American Legion’s, Knights of Columbus, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and any other interested parties should call the Parks and Recreation office to obtain the forms to be filled out by their organizations representative.

Those looking to establish a fundraiser should contact the department at 860-665-8666.

The memorial will be unveiled on the left field of the Mill Pond Park Baseball diamond on July 18, 2020. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Then, it will be driven up in front of the main stage for a spectacular veterans’ celebration. It will then tour firehouses, veteran’s places of gathering, monuments, Veteran’s Day celebrations, and will be in the Memorial Day parade.