Newington PD: Armed robbery suspect flees in clerk’s car after stealing cash, clerk’s belongings

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven on Willard Avenue early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:46 a.m. at 337 Willard Avenue. Police said a lone male, described as Hispanic wearing a face mask, entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect stole cash from the store’s register, the clerk’s wallet, cell phone, and car keys, before exiting the store and fleeing in the clerk’s vehicle.

The clerk was not injured, police said.

The vehicle is a 2019 Nissan Sentra with CT license plate number BE70139.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or has any information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Camara at (860) 594-6226.

