Newington PD: Man from Italy charged after traveling to U.S. to meet teen girl

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a man from Italy Saturday who they say traveled to the United States to meet a teenage girl in person.

On Nov. 26, Newington police officers responded to a report of a suspicious occupied motor vehicle in a residential neighborhood. The driver was identified as Francesco Nolfi, 26, of Grosseto, Italy. Police said he was accompanied by a 15-year-old girl.

Police say they determined Nolfi and the girl had met online and Nolfi came to the U.S. to meet her in person.

Through investigation, officers said they found sufficient probable cause to determine Nolfi had been in contact with the teen over a four-month period, in which sexually explicit photographs were exchanged and illegal sexual contact occurred.

Nolfi was taken into custody on Saturday, according to police. He was charged with enticing a minor by computer and illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16.

Police said Nolfi was held on a court-set bond of $650,000 pending his appearance in court on Monday.