Newington PD: Man shot in the face while driving, suspect still on the loose

Hartford

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:
2018-Newington-Police-Car-Generic_1534348122684.jpg

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face while driving in Newington early New Year’s Day.

Police say that at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain to speak with a gunshot victim.

The victim then told police that he had been driving on Cedar Street when a dark SUV pulled up alongside him and opened fire on his vehicle.

The victim was struck once in the face but was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment.

Police later found physical evidence on Cedar Street and established a crime scene.

There is no word on any suspects or motive for the shooting at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation. Detectives ask that anyone with information contact them at (860) 594-6249.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Anti-toll protests held at State Capitol

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Anti-toll protests held at State Capitol"

Bikers continue annual charitable ride, deliver collected donations to Hartford church

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bikers continue annual charitable ride, deliver collected donations to Hartford church"

Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Manchester

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Manchester"

Waterbury fireman catches suspect lighting his truck on fire on home surveillance video in Southington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury fireman catches suspect lighting his truck on fire on home surveillance video in Southington"

Families come out to bring in the new year at 'First Night Hartford'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Families come out to bring in the new year at 'First Night Hartford'"

A Decade in Review: The Hartford Courant looks back at the history it has documented in new exhibit

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "A Decade in Review: The Hartford Courant looks back at the history it has documented in new exhibit"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss