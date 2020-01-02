Newington PD: Man shot in the face while driving, suspect still on the loose

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face while driving in Newington early New Year’s Day.

Police say that at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain to speak with a gunshot victim.

The victim then told police that he had been driving on Cedar Street when a dark SUV pulled up alongside him and opened fire on his vehicle.

The victim was struck once in the face but was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment.

Police later found physical evidence on Cedar Street and established a crime scene.

There is no word on any suspects or motive for the shooting at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation. Detectives ask that anyone with information contact them at (860) 594-6249.