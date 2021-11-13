Newington Police investigate non-fatal shooting at Dunkin Donuts

Hartford

by: Hannah St. Jean

Posted: / Updated:
2018-Newington-Police-Car-Generic_1534348122684.jpg

NEWINGTON Conn. (WTNH) — Newington Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting overnight at Dunkin Donuts on the Berlin Turnpike.

Around 10:48 p.m. Friday, police responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 2368 Berlin Turnpike on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located one person who had been shot in the leg. Officers and medical personnel performed first aid on the person, and the individual was then transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspects involved fled the scene before the officers arrived, and the motive for the incident has been undetermined at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.

