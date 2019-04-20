Newington police investigating stabbing assault, two stab victims hospitalized

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Newington police responded to a call at a restaurant for a stabbing assault early Saturday morning.

Several people were involved in the attack near the Plaza Azteca, with at least four people injured. Two people were severely stabbed and were sent to the hospital. The wounds are non-life threatening.

Police believe the stabbing took place at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

If you have any information or are a witness, you can contact Detective L. DeSimone at (860) 594-6239, case number 19-7013. you may remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation.