NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty.

The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home.

“Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement.

The department said Tancreti was “ambitious, caring, supportive, and a great compliment to an amazing group of professionals.”

He was a father of three.

Officer Alan Tancreti

No additional information was immediately available.