NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were taken into custody Sunday after bystander said that they were trying to break into a locked car, according to Newington police.

Daniel Pohl, 21, of Hartford, and 37-year-old Artemis Sims, of New Britain, have both been charged with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary and third-degree conspiracy to commit larceny. Pohl is facing an additional charge of possessing more than 1.5 ounces of marijuana. Sims faces an additional charge of sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

The duo were allegedly trying to break into the vehicle at about 5 a.m. in the area of Hartford Avenue, according to police. They were found nearby.

Police said the men stole from multiple unlocked vehicles. Officials have not listed what they are accused of taking.

They were have assigned $20,000 bonds.