Newington police searching for Plaza Azteca brawl suspect

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington police are asking for your help to identify the man allegedly involved in a restaurant brawl.

Police believe the suspect pistol-whipped at least two men during a big fight right in the parking lot of the restaurant Plaza Azteca over the summer. At one point, a gun went off.

Police say a third person was hit by either a ricochet or bullet fragments.

