Newington residents to host rally against roundabout near CCSU

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Small business owners and Newington residents are rallying against a proposed roundabout in town on Tuesday.

They’re meeting near the Stop and Shop on Fenn Road near Route 9 at 2 p.m. to speak their minds.

The group against it called No Fenn Road Rotary says it will slow business to the Fenn Road Plaza.

The DOT says the roundabout near Central Connecticut State University will alleviate heavy congestion in that area. Later, a town council meeting is scheduled to answer any questions and educate residents about the new traffic pattern.

