 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Newington Senior Center hosting free dental cleaning for elderly

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A chance for seniors to get their teeth cleaned for free is happening on Thursday!

Anyone 60-years-old and older can head down to the Newington Senior Center on Thursday for their free dental cleaning. You must live within the central Connecticut Health district.

The free cleaning is going on from 8:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. If you can’t make it on Thursday, they’re hosting another one on Friday.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Newington Senior Center hosting free dental cleaning for elderly

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Newington Senior Center hosting free dental cleaning for elderly"

CT Republicans to present a no tolls investment plan

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Republicans to present a no tolls investment plan"

New housing code: Hartford cracks down on slumlords in the capitol city

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New housing code: Hartford cracks down on slumlords in the capitol city"

Airport firefighters honored for saving lives after B-17 crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport firefighters honored for saving lives after B-17 crash"

Rocky Hill's Starling Physicians center warns patients of data breach accessing social security numbers, more

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rocky Hill's Starling Physicians center warns patients of data breach accessing social security numbers, more"

CT officials to recognize Bradley Airport staff for rescue efforts in B17 crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT officials to recognize Bradley Airport staff for rescue efforts in B17 crash"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss