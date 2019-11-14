Newington Senior Center hosting free dental cleaning for elderly

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A chance for seniors to get their teeth cleaned for free is happening on Thursday!

Anyone 60-years-old and older can head down to the Newington Senior Center on Thursday for their free dental cleaning. You must live within the central Connecticut Health district.

The free cleaning is going on from 8:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. If you can’t make it on Thursday, they’re hosting another one on Friday.

