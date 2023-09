NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One shot was fired late Saturday night as part of a road-rage incident in Newington, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Cedar Street in the area of Old Farm Drive when someone in a light gray Nissan Altima fired at least once at another vehicle, according to police. The other vehicle was hit by the bullet. No one was injured.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the shooting is asked to contact police.