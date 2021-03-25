Newington, Wethersfield Police investigating at least 20 car break-ins at apartment complexes on Berlin Turnpike

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a string of car break-ins. At least 20. and a lot of the cars were locked; the windows smashed in. It happened early Thursday morning at apartment complexes off the Berlin Turnpike.

Violated, disgusted and, inconvenienced. Those are the words used to describe the frustration from people who walked out to their cars this morning and had to deal with a big mess.

“Not surprised“

“It’s not safe for me anymore“

“I was shocked when I heard from one of the cops later on that it was about 20 cars. I didn’t get the full number but I couldn’t believe it.”

Early Thursday morning, dozens of people living in apartment complexes off the Berlin Turnpike found their car windows smashed and their personal belongings thrown everywhere.

Others who found a mess in their cars admitted to leaving their doors unlocked overnight.

Vilma Vasquez says her father’s car was broken into a few months ago. Last time she says they took a container of change and left the car a mess.

“Yesterday they do it again my father forgot to close it. When he went to look at it it was already everything was messy in the car.”

The police departments reported over 25 cars were broken into. People who live in the area say it’s an ongoing problem.

Zack Miller, a resident of one of the apartments in the area said, “I had my own car broken into a couple of months ago so I installed cameras around. I have a camera in my vehicle camera that faces my vehicle at all times”

According to Newington Police, a majority of the vehicles found vandalized were parked in housing complexes in the area of Willard Avenue and Richard Street.

Courtney Brazil described the damage to her car, “I had to pull it out of the top over here all over my seat all over my seat“

Courtney noticed the damage and destruction when she left for work.

“I had actually looked up, there was a cop down the road. I ran over to him; he came over and let me know it happened to lotta people in my complex so it’s been a day of talking to them and trying to get it fixed. It’s just not a great start to the day.”

But she says it’s not just an inconvenience, it’s a violation of her personal property, especially during the pandemic.

“It feels weird like who was in your car, who touched all my stuff?”

Newington and Wethersfield Police need your help tonight. If you have any information on these crimes please call. Any information they say will help catch those responsible. You can remain annonymous.