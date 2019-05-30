News 8 to provide live coverage of Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!
On Sunday, June 2, beginning at noon, the annual Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade will step off in downtown Hartford. The step-off happens at the corner of Wawarme Avenue and Wethersfield Avenue towards Main Street in Hartford.
The 2019 Festival del Coqui happens from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Bushnell Park Pavilion.
Check the map for the route and road closures:
News 8 will be bringing all the sights and sounds right to your living room with Ryan Kristafer and Marysol Castro as your hosts.
Our live coverage of the parade starts at noon. We'll be streaming as well on the News 8 app.
