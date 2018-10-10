News 8 to Sponsor Hartford Courant Travel Show: Fall & Winter Escapes
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Looking for a getaway this fall or winter? News 8 is a sponsor of the Hartford Courant Travel Show: Fall & Winter Escapes taking place at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, October 27th.
The show begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to win trips, prizes and also meet News 8 staff throughout the day.
Get exhibitor information as well as details about giveaways here.
'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods. It was the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years.
