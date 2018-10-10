News 8 to Sponsor Hartford Courant Travel Show: Fall & Winter Escapes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Looking for a getaway this fall or winter? News 8 is a sponsor of the Hartford Courant Travel Show: Fall & Winter Escapes taking place at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, October 27th.

The show begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to win trips, prizes and also meet News 8 staff throughout the day.

Get exhibitor information as well as details about giveaways here.