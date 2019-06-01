No arrests made in case of missing New Canaan mother

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - "Police have obtained a search warrant and were at the Farmington home of the estranged husband of Jennifer Farber Dulos early Saturday morning," according to our partners at the Hartford Courant.

News 8 was at the scene when police were found departing from the estranged husband's house in Farmington Friday evening.

New Canaan police said no arrest has been made in this case. Investigations are still underway, police said. Police intend to secure more search warrants.

No arrests made in case of missing...

State police extended their investigation from New Canaan and Pound Ridge, New York to Hartford and Farmington on Friday afternoon for evidence possibly related to the missing mother Jennifer Dulos. They checked sewer drains and garbage cans around the areas of Adams Street & Albany Avenue as well as Homestead Avenue & Sterling Street.

Jennifer's loved ones ask anyone with tips that might help police to call the New Canaan police tip line at (203) 594-3544.

Jennifer's five children are in her mother's care.

