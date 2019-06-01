Hartford

No arrests made in case of missing New Canaan mother

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 11:50 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 06:38 PM EDT

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - "Police have obtained a search warrant and were at the Farmington home of the estranged husband of Jennifer Farber Dulos early Saturday morning," according to our partners at the Hartford Courant.

News 8 was at the scene when police were found departing from the estranged husband's house in Farmington Friday evening.

New Canaan police said no arrest has been made in this case. Investigations are still underway, police said. Police intend to secure more search warrants.

Related: Search for New Canaan mother continues in Hartford, Farmington

State police extended their investigation from New Canaan and Pound Ridge, New York to Hartford and Farmington on Friday afternoon for evidence possibly related to the missing mother Jennifer Dulos. They checked sewer drains and garbage cans around the areas of Adams Street & Albany Avenue as well as Homestead Avenue & Sterling Street.

Jennifer's loved ones ask anyone with tips that might help police to call the New Canaan police tip line at (203) 594-3544.

Jennifer's five children are in her mother's care.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 to provide live coverage&hellip;

News 8 to provide live coverage…

This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!

Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center