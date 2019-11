SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Charges will not be filed for a deadly dog attack in Suffield.

Janet D’Aleo, 95, was attacked and killed in November while visiting a home on Thrall Avenue.

D’Aleo, of Enfield, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she died of her injuries.

Suffield Animal Control has ordered the pitbull/pointer mix to be put down.

Former State Representative and animal rights activist Annie Hornish owns the dog. She is appealing.