No decision on fate of family facing deportation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An update now that’s on the fate of an immigrant family facing deportation.

A federal judge has not made a decision on their future. Anwar Mahmud and Salma Sikandar were in court in Hartford on Monday.

Here’s the issue: their temporary stay of deportation is about to run out. The couple came to the U.S. from Bangladesh 20 years ago. They are both managers at a McDonald’s in North Haven.

Their son was born in this country and is a sophomore at Quinnipiac University.

“This isn’t about immigration law and the administration. It’s about a family that needs our help and they should stay here,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

It’s not clear when the judge will make a decision.

