SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Southington put out flames from a unit at a mobile home park overnight Monday.

Officials said the call reporting a building fire came in at around 2:15 a.m. Firefighters said they saw one unit on fire on Garden Drive upon arrival. There were no injurers to firefighters or civilians.

Some power lines fell, so it made the job a bit harder for the fire crews.

