HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Over a hundred neighbors in the Greater Hartford area participated in “No Mow May” this year to help save the bees.

The tall grass and overgrown weeds may be an eyesore for some, but not for Mally Cox-Chapman. She lives in the West End of Hartford and let her lawn grow for six weeks. “No Mow May” is a commitment to let your lawn grow, allowing flowers to bloom to help pollinators.

“By letting your grass grow, those quaker-ladies and dandelions and violets have a chance to feed the bees in a way they wouldn’t if you’re doing a very short lawn,” she said. “If there is some small thing I can do to be helpful, I’m going to do it.”

Last year, she got 25 houses to keep their lawns long. This year, 150 families in greater Hartford, Granby and Windsor got on board.

“A lot of people really enjoyed feeling as though there is something they could do for the environment,” said Cox-Chapman.

Bees are the most important pollinator. Over the past decade, the population of bees has been declining nationally.

Bees are facing a number of threats including urbanization, disease and pesticides. Connecticut has made strides in sustaining its bee population, with two bee Campuses at Quinnipiac University and the University of Connecticut. Currently, there are more than 6,000 bee colonies and 800 beekeepers across the state.

Tania Grgurich from Guilford is one of them.

“Honeybees are actually responsible for a third of the food that we eat, pollinating it, so they say one of every three bites of food has been pollinated by honeybees,” she said.

She has three hives at home with more than 200,000 bees.

Urban development can be detrimental to natural bee habitats. Local beekeepers help the bee population by maintaining a safe environment for hives. This time of the year is important as bees gather nectar to make honey.

To keep the honey flowing, Grgurich said everyone can make an effort to feed the bees.

“Little things that we can do in our yard, plant some native flowers for pollinators, like coneflowers, asters, milkweeds.” she said. “Anybody can help the pollinators, not necessarily being a beekeeper.”