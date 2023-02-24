WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There are no immediate plans to recover the bodies of three people killed Monday in an avalanche on a Washington mountain, according to officials.

Conditions near the end of the week were still too hazardous to send crews up Colchuck Peak, according to the Associated Press. Experts were unable to reach the scene on Wednesday due to ongoing risk of avalanches.

Seong Cho, 54, of West Hartford, was killed, along with 60-year-old Jeannie Lee, from Bayside, New York, and 66-year-old Yun Park, from Palisades Park, New Jersey.

The three were part of a group of six people who were climbing the mountain on Monday when the lead climber triggered an avalanche, according to authorities. Four climbers were then swept into a 500-foot coulier.

The fourth climber, a 56-year-old man from New York, was injured, but was able to hike back to base camp to get help.