Noah Webster House set to celebrate founding father’s 262nd birthday with in-person bash

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How would you like to attend a 262nd birthday party? It’s for founding father Noah Webster, the event is this Saturday, Oct. 17.

Noah Webster went to Yale University, was a teacher, a lawyer, wrote books and, of course, a dictionary. He served in the state legislature helped to found Amherst College.

Joining News 8 Monday to talk about the big bash is the Executive Director of the Noah Webster House Jenn Matos who is also representing the West Hartford Historical Society.

In the video above, Matos shares what they are planning at the 1720s home (including games, food trucks, wool spinning, and a goat) and how the pandemic has affected how they educate the public.

For more information: https://noahwebsterhouse.org/noahs-birthday-bash/