Noah Webster House set to celebrate founding father’s 262nd birthday with in-person bash

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How would you like to attend a 262nd birthday party? It’s for founding father Noah Webster, the event is this Saturday, Oct. 17.

Noah Webster went to Yale University, was a teacher, a lawyer, wrote books and, of course, a dictionary. He served in the state legislature helped to found Amherst College.

Joining News 8 Monday to talk about the big bash is the Executive Director of the Noah Webster House Jenn Matos who is also representing the West Hartford Historical Society.

In the video above, Matos shares what they are planning at the 1720s home (including games, food trucks, wool spinning, and a goat) and how the pandemic has affected how they educate the public.

For more information: https://noahwebsterhouse.org/noahs-birthday-bash/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Noah Webster House set to celebrate founding father's 262nd birthday with in-person bash

News /

Hartford HealthCare leaders discuss Covid-19 precautions to take during Fall

News /

Yale expert discusses safely traveling during pandemic

News /

Connecticut Children’s and Hartford HealthCare join forces to advance pediatric health care in CT

News /

Hartford's Community First School committed to outdoor learning, even before pandemic

News /

Hartford Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, will reevaluate again next week

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss