HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hundreds of people enjoyed a free meal on Labor Day thanks to a Hartford non-profit.

The organization, Hands on Hartford, hosted the free barbeque as a way to give back to the community. The event was held at the Hartford Community Center on Bartholomew Avenue.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the free barbeque which featured pulled chicken sandwiches, burgers, baked beans, chips, desserts and more.

Organizers told News 8 that the event helps to bring people together.

“We’ve been doing these holiday meals for probably close to 40 years. I would say decades would be an accurate way of saying it. We basically just provide a free meal and an opportunity for folks to gather, and chat with each other and have a place to go on a holiday,” said Barbara Shaw, executive director of Hands on Hartford.

More than 20 volunteers and staff made this event possible. Hands on Hartford is a non-profit that works with families to create stability by providing food and housing needs. The organization was created in 1969.

“They just treat everybody equal here and it doesn’t matter if you’re like, going through a bump in the road or if you’re homeless, or have an apartment or a house. It’s community strengthening,” said Michael Kennedy of Manchester.