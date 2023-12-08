BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A non-profit organization raised $5,000 for the Bristol Police Memorial which was set up in memory of Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were killed in the line of duty in 2022.

The organization, Because of the Brave, gave this money to the Bristol Police Department on Thursday. The non-profit was founded by 16-year-old Hayley Falk in November 2019 as a way to educate her peers and support first responders.

(SOURCE: Because of the Brave)

To help raise the $5,000, 16-year-old Shyann Esposito fundraised through her Wamogo Regional High School Life project. Anyone interested in donating to the cause can visit Because of the Brave’s website here.