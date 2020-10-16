Non-profit workers recognized for tireless efforts to provide services to CT children in foster care

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont honored a large group of pandemic heroes Friday, recognizing the thousands of non-profit workers who have been working tirelessly to provide services to children in the past seven months.

The state Commissioner of the Department of Children and Families was also present at this event.

Many of us can identify with dealing with uncertainty for kids during the pandemic. So, the governor came forward to thank the organizations that have stepped up to help kids all over the state during these uncertain times.

The event highlighted the Children’s League of Connecticut and the non-profits within them, who have helped those in group homes and foster care settings.

The governor also participated in a roundtable to touch upon the uncertainties kids have been facing, especially distance and hybrid learning.

“Every day, we needed you more than ever [with] what these kids are going through. We’ve got to make sure that on the backside of this COVID, these kids know that we love them, we’re standing with them, and there’s going to be a better day,” Governor Lamont said.

The governor plans to distribute more CARES Act funding to help these non-profits before the end of the year.

The Children’s League of CT represents 11 non-profits in the state.