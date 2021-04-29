Noose, 5 ropes that could be interpreted at nooses found at Amazon construction site in Windsor; PD investigating

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. The company apologized in a late Friday, April 2, 2021 blog post for a tweet it sent to a congressman more than a week ago denying that its employees work so hard they must urinate in empty water bottles. It also admitted that some delivery drivers might have had to urinate in bottles and it vowed to improve their working conditions.(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

WINDSOR, Conn (WTNH) — Windsor Police are investigating after a noose and five ropes that could be interpreted as nooses were found on an Amazon construction site this week.

On Tuesday, April 27, at 3:19 p.m., Windsor police were called to 1201 Kennedy Road where an Amazon site is under construction for a suspicious activity complaint.

Upon arrival, officers were told by the construction company supervisor that earlier in the day a hangman’s noose was found hanging from a steel beam on the second floor of the building where there are no surveillance cameras. Police say the area was accessible to hundreds of employees from various companies.

The supervisor added that the site safety team documented the incident and had since removed and discarded the noose.

That day, an email went out to all employees informing them of the incident.

On Wednesday, April 28, at 1:42 p.m., Windsor police were called for a second report of a rope thrown around a beam at the same location. They say, however, this incident was not a noose.

On Thursday, April 29, at 9:06 a.m. detectives from Windsor PD went again to the construction site where detectives were notified that five additional ropes that could be interpreted as nooses were found in several locations on different floors throughout the building. Police collected the ropes as evidence and are testing them to identify possible suspects.

Police say, the general contractor of the construction site has been cooperating fully with law enforcement and has held a full site safety meeting to discuss the incident, and conducted an anti-discrimination/ discrimination awareness training session will all employees.

Police are working to find out who is doing this and whom they are targeting.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that would identify the person/persons responsible for these incidents.

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to News 8, “Amazon does not tolerate any behavior deemed hateful, racist, or discriminatory.”

Anyone that has information regarding this incident call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.