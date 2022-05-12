WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -A high school in West Hartford will soon have a new athletic facility for football, baseball, and soccer.

Northwest Catholic High School will name the complex after alum Mark Breen, who donated $2 million for the project. The biggest change will be converting the grass fields into artificial turf, which means students will be able to play in any kind of weather.

“I want to give our kids the same playing field, literally and figuratively, the same playing field that we have for our competition schools and our surrounding schools,” said Ashley Mara, Northwest Catholic Athletic Director.

“The goal is to create this kind of renaissance people that’s well-rounded. There are lessons on the playing field that we can’t teach in the classroom. It’s kind of individualistic in the classroom, but on the field, you have to play with others, get along, work together,” said Father Michael Dolan, Northwest Catholic President.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and all coincide with the school’s 60th anniversary.