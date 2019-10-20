Not-guilty by reason of insanity, judge releases verdict in UHart double stabbing case

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A judge has ruled the suspect in the case of the stabbing of two University of Hartford students is not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge said that prosecutors proved Jake Wascher stabbed two fellow students in March. He also found that Wascher’s lawyer proved his client had a mental disease or defect.

A psychiatrist says Wascher suffered a brief psychotic disorder during the stabbings.

A hearing in December will determine if Wascher will be committed to a psychiatric hospital.

