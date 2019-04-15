Nursing home workers say they're ready to strike
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Another worker walkout appears to be on the near horizon.
Twenty Connecticut nursing homes have received strike notices for the Health Care Workers union. The notices arriving over the weekend.
20 CT nursing homes received strike notices from the Health Care Workers union over the weekend for walkout starting on May 1.— Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) April 15, 2019
The union says that 2,500 workers have been working without a contract for two years and have only had a 2% raise since 2015.
Staffing levels is also said to be an issue.
A spokesman for District 1199 of the Health Care workers union says the strike deadline is May 1.
The facilities receiving strike notices include;
Nine ICare facilities
- Bidwell
- Westside
- Silver Springs
- Farmington
- Chelsea Place
- Trinity Hill
- Wintonbury
- Kettlebrook
- Chestnut
Four Autumn facilities
- New Britain
- Waterbury
- Norwalk
- Cromwell
Two National facilities
- Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation
- MapleView Health & Rehabilitation Center
Plus these five facilities
- Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Advanced Center Nursing & Rehabilitation
- West Hartford Health & Rehabilitation Center
- Orange
- JACC Norwich
