Hartford

Nursing home workers say they're ready to strike

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 04:58 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 10:42 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Another worker walkout appears to be on the near horizon. 

Twenty Connecticut nursing homes have received strike notices for the Health Care Workers union.  The notices arriving over the weekend. 

The union says that 2,500 workers have been working without a contract for two years and have only had a 2% raise since 2015. 

Staffing levels is also said to be an issue.   

Related: No deal yet as Stop & Shop strike continues Monday

A spokesman for District 1199 of the Health Care workers union says the strike deadline is May 1.

The facilities receiving strike notices include; 

Nine ICare facilities

  • Bidwell
  • Westside
  • Silver Springs
  • Farmington
  • Chelsea Place
  • Trinity Hill
  • Wintonbury
  • Kettlebrook
  • Chestnut

Four Autumn facilities

  • New Britain
  • Waterbury
  • Norwalk
  • Cromwell

Two National facilities

  • Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation
  • MapleView Health & Rehabilitation Center

Plus these five facilities

  • Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center
  • Advanced Center Nursing & Rehabilitation
  • West Hartford Health & Rehabilitation Center
  • Orange
  • JACC Norwich
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center