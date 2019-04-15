Nursing home workers say they're ready to strike

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Another worker walkout appears to be on the near horizon.

Twenty Connecticut nursing homes have received strike notices for the Health Care Workers union. The notices arriving over the weekend.

20 CT nursing homes received strike notices from the Health Care Workers union over the weekend for walkout starting on May 1. — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) April 15, 2019

The union says that 2,500 workers have been working without a contract for two years and have only had a 2% raise since 2015.

Staffing levels is also said to be an issue.

Related: No deal yet as Stop & Shop strike continues Monday

A spokesman for District 1199 of the Health Care workers union says the strike deadline is May 1.

2,500 workers have been working without a contract for 2 years. Union says they've only had a 2% increase since 2015. Staffing issues also cited. — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) April 15, 2019

The facilities receiving strike notices include;

Nine ICare facilities

Bidwell

Westside

Silver Springs

Farmington

Chelsea Place

Trinity Hill

Wintonbury

Kettlebrook

Chestnut

Four Autumn facilities

New Britain

Waterbury

Norwalk

Cromwell

Two National facilities

Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

MapleView Health & Rehabilitation Center

Plus these five facilities