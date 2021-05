HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven-based Biohaven Pharmaceuticals brought its NASCAR racer up to the Miles 4 Migraine event at Bushnell Park in Hartford Saturday. The purple Nurtec #51 car is part of the Military Salutes Program.

The campaign was introduced by the parents of Army Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel, who died in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

The captain’s name will be etched into the windshield of the #51 racecar in the upcoming Coke-600 race.